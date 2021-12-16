CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club is offering a 10-week raffle club.
Tickets are available for $10 a ticket. Each of the 10 prizes have a minimum value of $20.
Funds raised will benefit the various charities of the club.
Drawings for all 10 weeks will be held at the membership meeting of the club on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Cumberland Public Library Hayden Center, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Tickets can be purchased up until that date as long as they are available. They are available through any member of the club.
For further information, contact Mark Jackman, president of the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club, at markjackman117@gmail.com or the project team leader, Joyce Neves, at joycen135@aol.com.
