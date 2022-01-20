CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club has announced the opening of the application period for the Dee and Felix Lima Scholarship and a broader scholarship for a graduating high school senior who resides in either Cumberland or Lincoln.
The Dee and Felix Lima Scholarship is given to a Cumberland or Lincoln resident studying in the medical field — doctor, nurse, pharmacist, therapist, CNA, etc. Applicants should be college or university students already enrolled in a related college program. The scholarship is for $1,000 and the deadline for the application is Friday, April 15.
The club also offers a general scholarship for a graduating senior from area high schools who is a Cumberland or Lincoln resident. The scholarship is also for $1,000 and the application deadline is Tuesday, March 15.
Applications for both scholarships are currently available to download at the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions website, http://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/cumberlandri.
For more information, contact Mark Jackman, president of the Cumberland/Lincoln Lions Club at markjackman117@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.