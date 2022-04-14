CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Republican Town Committee will hold its next meeting on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. at the Hayden Center, Meeting Room 2, at the Cumberland Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Gubernatorial Candidate Ashley Kalus will be the guest speaker. Come hear her vision and plans for Rhode Island.
All Unaffiliated and/or Registered Republican Voters from Cumberland and surrounding towns are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Northern RI Food Pantry.
