CUMBERLAND – Location for drop-off and ordering of textbooks will be Cumberland High School, 2600 Mendon Road, back entrance with drop-off times every day being 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
Returns and ordering of textbooks will take place on Wednesday, June 29, Thursday, June 30, Friday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 5.
Orders after these dates will be considered a late order. If you will be in on any other date other than the above, send Lorna Lafond an email to ensure someone will be available.
Requests will not be honored until all currently loaned books have been returned or paid for.
The following information is needed when placing your order: Complete title, author, publisher, copyright date, and ISBN. Proof of residency required, license or piece of mail.
The Cumberland School Department requires a $50 deposit on all textbooks orders for seniors.
Late applications that require the ordering of new books may not be honored.
Any questions or concerns contact Lorna LaFond at lorna.lafond@cumberlandschools.org.
Also refer to Policy “Text Book Loans to Students Enrolled in Non-Public Schools” available on the district website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.