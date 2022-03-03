CUMBERLAND – Cumberland EMS is seeking individuals interested in joining Cumberland’s Community Emergency Response Team, CERT.
The CERT team is comprised of volunteers from the local community. The team functions to act as a “force multiplier” in the event of a disaster. The team provides support while professional public safety personnel focus on more dangerous, skilled and critical assignments.
CERTs typically engage in unskilled tasks like checking evacuated homes or reporting unsafe areas. The members also provide immediate assistance to victims and organize spontaneous volunteers at the site of the disaster. The CERT team may also collaborate with related disaster response teams, assist in planned large-scale events and assist in shelter management. The Cumberland CERT team provided assistance with vaccination clinics during the pandemic.
In addition to other training opportunities, new team members will be offered the opportunity to complete a structured CERT training program developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The training program covers preparedness for the hazards that may impact the area and trains members in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
No specific qualification is required to join the team. Prospective members must submit to and pass a criminal background check.
Applications for CERT membership may be obtained by emailing ems@cumberlandri.org.
