CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Works Department will begin weekly curbside collection of yard waste beginning on Monday, April 3.
Collection of yard waste during the spring will continue until Friday, June 9, 2023. Yard waste collection during the summer will resume on a bi-weekly basis from June 19 through Sept. 29. Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, hedge or shrub clippings, and small branches. No trash, stones, or sand can be mixed in.
Yard waste placed on the street before the start-up date will not be picked up. Those bags should be removed from the street and stored by residents on their property until the start-up week of yard waste collections. Residents may also drop off yard waste at the town’s Pascale Highway Facility, 17 Old Mendon Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard waste cannot be delivered to this facility on Monday holidays or other days that are scheduled town holidays.
Yard waste will be collected on the same day as trash and recycling, but will be performed by a separate collection truck. Yard waste should be placed in brown paper biodegradable lawn bags. Small bundles of branches, which are no larger than 2 inches in diameter and limited to 3 feet in length, may also be placed curbside for pick-up. Yard waste and small bundles of branches may be put out in reusable containers, barrels or old trash cans that will be emptied into the collection truck and returned to the curbside.
Further information is available at www.cumberlandri.org, or by contacting the Public Works Department at 401-728-2400, ext. 155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.