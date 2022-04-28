CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland is hosting its annual eco-depot event at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A free collection for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from Rhode Island households. Household hazardous waste is anything labelled with a skull & crossbones, or words like toxic, poison, flammable, combustible, etc. Examples include, but are not limited to: mercury devices, automotive fluids, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals and polishes.
