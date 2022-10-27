CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Commission of the OCYL, the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, is seeking individual donations and sponsorships to the Annual Home Heating Assistance Program.

Each year, over a dozen Cumberland families in need submit an application requesting assistance with their oil, electricity and gas home heating bills.

