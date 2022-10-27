CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Commission of the OCYL, the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, is seeking individual donations and sponsorships to the Annual Home Heating Assistance Program.
Each year, over a dozen Cumberland families in need submit an application requesting assistance with their oil, electricity and gas home heating bills.
While the OCYL manages the funds, the teen commissioners learn what it takes to support a household and family budgeting. This educational aspect drives their dedication to host various fundraising events to assist as much as possible. The goal by Jan. 15, is $5,000, which could help 20 families offset their bill by at least $250.
This year, home heating bills are expected to triple. Many families are already behind on their bills by the time they apply.
Funds are credited directly toward each family’s bill, and donations are tax-deductible. Checks may be made out to “OCYL” with Home Heating (or HHA) in the memo, and mailed/dropped off to OCYL: The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, Cumberland, RI 02864. Credit card donations are welcome via the Paypal link on the website and Facebook page.
Applications for families in need are available on the OCYL website, www.ocyl.org under the “Programs” button and at the Clerk’s Office at Town Hall. Contact the OCYL for any questions at 401-475-0929 or main.ocyl@gmail.com.
