CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeffrey Mutter and the Town of Cumberland will host the town’s official Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Town Hall, 45 Broad St., on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., to kick off the holiday season.
The event will feature a traditional tree-lighting, music performed by the Cumberland High School Clef Singers, an appearance from Santa Claus, and hot chocolate and popcorn for all.
Residents who are able to are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry or a small toy to support the Town’s Adopt-a-Family program.
