CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library will take a deep dive into the latest DNA science when professional genealogist Marian Pierre-Louis joins the library on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
She will discuss not only the latest information on personal DNA testing as a tool for exploring genealogy, but she will also provide insights into the ways in which DNA testing is currently transforming the field.
Pierre-Louis will discuss the various tests now being offered to help determine which test might be right for you and outline the best ways to get the most out of the tests you’ve already taken, and the ones you may take in the future.
Pierre-Louis’ areas of expertise include house history research, southern New England research, DNA, and social media.
Registration is required. The Zoom link will be sent out at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
