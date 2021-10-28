CUMBERLAND – Cumberland student Emily Raimondi will be collecting candy for her 3rd annual Treats For Troops, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11.
Find collection boxes at:
- Shine Bright
- Body Rock
- Grey Tree Boutique
- Julianna’s Bakery
- McCourt Middle School
- Garvin Elementary School
- Cumberland Hill Elementary School
- Community Elementary School
- Ashton Elementary School
Last year Raimondi collected 701 pounds of candy from the Cumberland community and said she is hoping to get 1,000 pounds this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.