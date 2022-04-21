CUMBERLAND – Together, paranormal researcher and author Carl L. Johnson and Theologian James Annitto are known as Duo Daemonolgie and on Thursday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m., they will share their more than 60 years of experiences and insights into the world of spirits and otherworldly creatures at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Carl and James will discuss the lore and traditions of wicked spirits or malevolent influences, and postulate on their possible relevance in our own time. This interactive program involves the very dark aspects of the unknown.
For more information visit, www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
