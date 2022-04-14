CUMBERLAND – After two years of restricting attendance at its worship services, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, announced that all are invited to attend its Holy Week services from Thursday, April 14 through Easter Sunday, April17.
On Maundy Thursday, a unique commemoration of the Lord’s Last Supper will begin at 7 p.m. in Emmanuel’s Parish Hall. Those attending this service will participate in hand-washing at stations set up around the hall. They will then sit around tables and dine on food they bring to the service as Holy Communion is celebrated. The service will conclude in the church with the stripping of the altar.
On Good Friday, a prayerbook service will be conducted at noon and meditations on the Stations of The Cross will be offered at 7 p.m.
A short prayerbook service will be held at 1 p.m. on Holy Saturday. That evening will see an Easter Vigil service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn outside the Parish Hall, where a new fire will be kindled. The new fire symbolizes the victory of Christ of light and life over darkness and death.
The congregation will then proceed to the Parish Hall for interpretations in words and music of lessons from the Old and New Testaments. Then it’s on to the church for a renewal of baptismal promises and a Holy Communion service celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.
Emmanuel Church’s observances of Holy Week will conclude on Easter Sunday with two Holy Communion services, a quiet service at 8 a.m. and a service with music at 9:30 a.m. Following the 9:30 service, an Easter Egg Hunt will be held in the church’s Prayer and Meditation Garden, weather permitting, or indoors in the event of inclement weather.
