CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library announces its free Matinee Monday lineup. January films begin at 1 p.m. and feature actor Kevin Kline.
• Jan. 10: “A Fish Called Wanda,” 1988, rated R – In London, four very different people team up on a jewel heist, then try to double-cross one another for the loot, complicated by their efforts to fool a very proper barrister.
• Jan. 24: “Dave,” 1993, rated PG-13 – An uncanny presidential lookalike named Dave is recruited by the Secret Service to become a momentary stand-in for the President of the United States.
• Jan. 31: “In & Out,” 1997, rated PG-13 – A Midwestern teacher questions his sexuality after a former student makes a comment about him at the Academy Awards.
For more information, call Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2 or email acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
