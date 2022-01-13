PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Ethics Commission on Tuesday decided that there wasn’t enough probable cause to prove that Tony Silva, former chief of staff to Gov. Dan McKee, violated the state ethics code related to his lack of disclosures on a wetlands property he owned in Cumberland.
The Ethics Commission voted unanimously in closed executive session to dismiss the complaint filed by the state GOP in August.
The complaint accused Silva of violating ethics code by failing to disclose his financial ties to the 45 Canning St. property between 2017 and 2020.
Silva ultimately ended up resigning from the governor’s office amid the fallout from the since-abandoned development of a home on the wetlands parcel in Cumberland. The Office of the Attorney General is still investigating whether he used his position in the governor’s office to try to pressure local officials into approving the development project after years of opposition.
As previously reported, Silva texted and emailed Mayor Jeff Mutter trying to convince him to reverse the town’s objections to the project well after he claimed to have given up his financial interest in the parcel.
The Ethics Commission will release a detailed report on the reasoning behind Tuesday’s decision at a later date.
