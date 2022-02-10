CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Evening Book Discussion will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain.
Books are available at the checkout desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. All are welcome.
Due to February holidays, this group will be meeting on a different day this month.
For more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.