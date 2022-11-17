Editor’s note: We welcome Laurel Giasson back as our Cumberland High School student columnist for 2022-2023.
Though the trees are mostly barren, Cumberland High School is as bountiful in morale as ever.
We had an incredible start to our year, as our student body flooded the halls with a sense of unity and vitality.
All of our fall sports competed valiantly, several having completely outstanding seasons. No sensation quite replicates the feeling of Friday nights under the lights; the unanimous excitement and pride that explodes from the student section as our Clippers skillfully outplay the opposing team produces an unmatchable feeling.
But the highlight of this fall thus far was undoubtedly Spirit Week. This being our first Spirit Week held at full capacity in two years, the student government at CHS was more than prepared to deliver a phenomenal week of exciting activities and healthy competition.
The week kicked off with a Decades Day dress-up theme and powderpuff football, an event in which the grades face off in flag football matches and a cheerleading competition. The night ended with seniors taking the crown and juniors following with a close second.
On Wednesday, we had Adam Sandler Day, where students attempted to re-create the hilarious yet iconic streetwear looks of Sandler. That night, we held our Lip Sync Competition, where the seniors took another win with a fantastic “High School Musical” performance.
The following day was Class Color Day and Class Clash, my personal favorite event where the classes battle it out in several mini-competitions. The standings of this event mimicked powderpuff night, with the seniors taking the win and the juniors trailing immediately after. On the final day of spirit week, we repped our clipper pride, decking out in blue and white. During last period the upperclassmen got to watch the pep rally, where fall sports captains were recognized, the CHS band performed, the CHS Clef Singers performed, the CHS Dance Team performed, the football captains delivered speeches, and it was announced that the seniors had swept Spirit Week, followed by juniors in second, sophomores in third, and freshmen in fourth.
That evening, we all enjoyed watching the football team compete in the homecoming game, then ended the week in a celebratory manner at the homecoming dance. This week has always been very special to me, as I believe it truly demonstrates the unified, encouraging environment of CHS.
But autumn is not over, and neither are the happenings at CHS. The student government at CHS has begun our Happy Baskets event, where we collect food for families that need a little extra love this holiday season. For the past two years, we have absolutely crushed our collecting goal, which means that this year we have to raise the bar even higher. If you are interested in contributing, send students to school with donations or meet us at the Seabra parking lot on Nov. 19. Truly the most rewarding part of this event is unloading all of the donations and filling rooms upon rooms with food, but we cannot do that without your help.
As temperatures drop and fall slips away, CHS plans on keeping up the warm and exciting atmosphere it has worked so hard to rebuild. We are all looking forward to seeing what this school year will bring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.