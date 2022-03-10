NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History, 100 Commonwealth Ave., will hold a Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the museum from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
The cost of a 15-minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance at a door prize.
The fair includes psychics, mediums, animal communicators, Tarot cards, stones, angel card readers and more on both floors of the museum.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available at each station. Some psychics prefer that a mask be worn, so bring a mask.
For more information contact Nancy Campbell at 508-699-6048 or text her at 774 778-4605, or call Sandi at 508-695-7160.
