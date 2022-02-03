Feb. 1
Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
Feb. 3
Happy Birthday, April Rose! From Brooke, Philip and Flash. Love you so much!
Feb. 4
Carolyn Enestvedt, Happy Birthday! From Will and the kids. We love you!
Feb. 5
Leighton Lukasiewicz, Happy Birthday to our birthday girl who loves her Barbies! Love Nana and Dziadziu
Finn Chalmers, Happy 4th Birthday! You are such a joy! Love, Dave and Lori
Feb. 6
Peg Grieve – Calling all cars! Peg to the rescue. Very Happy Birthday to you! Love, Aunt Nell and Uncle Tony
Happy Birthday, Aunt Elaine Giguere! Love, Bob, Linda and Derek
Happy Birthday, Jane Gauvin! Love, a friend
Kristine DeTomasso – Happy Birthday to my best friend! Love, Tiffany
Feb. 10
Happy Birthday, Claudette Robinson! From Pamela
Feb. 11
Laurie Kissik, Happy Birthday to a great daughter, sister and aunt! From the Kissiks and LeBlancs
Laurie Kissik, Happy Birthday to the best mom and wife! Love, Arthur, Hailey, Grace and Brewski
Happy Birthday, Lori Robinson! Love, Matante Pam
Feb. 13
Happy 63rd Birthday, Mary Fernandes! Love, Mom and Gabe (Queenie to you!)
Feb. 18
Happy Birthday, Carole Blank! Love, your family
Feb. 25
Happy Birthday, Gavin Fox! Hope you enjoy your day! From your friend Andy
