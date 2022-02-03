Birthday Candles

Feb. 1

Happy Birthday, Diane McCarthy! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze

Feb. 3

Happy Birthday, April Rose! From Brooke, Philip and Flash. Love you so much!

Feb. 4

Carolyn Enestvedt, Happy Birthday! From Will and the kids. We love you!

Feb. 5

Leighton Lukasiewicz, Happy Birthday to our birthday girl who loves her Barbies! Love Nana and Dziadziu

Finn Chalmers, Happy 4th Birthday! You are such a joy! Love, Dave and Lori

Feb. 6

Peg Grieve – Calling all cars! Peg to the rescue. Very Happy Birthday to you! Love, Aunt Nell and Uncle Tony

Happy Birthday, Aunt Elaine Giguere! Love, Bob, Linda and Derek

Happy Birthday, Jane Gauvin! Love, a friend

Kristine DeTomasso – Happy Birthday to my best friend! Love, Tiffany

Feb. 10

Happy Birthday, Claudette Robinson! From Pamela

Feb. 11

Laurie Kissik, Happy Birthday to a great daughter, sister and aunt! From the Kissiks and LeBlancs

Laurie Kissik, Happy Birthday to the best mom and wife! Love, Arthur, Hailey, Grace and Brewski

Happy Birthday, Lori Robinson! Love, Matante Pam

Feb. 13

Happy 63rd Birthday, Mary Fernandes! Love, Mom and Gabe (Queenie to you!)

Feb. 18

Happy Birthday, Carole Blank! Love, your family

Feb. 25

Happy Birthday, Gavin Fox! Hope you enjoy your day! From your friend Andy

