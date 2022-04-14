NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Holy Week services at the First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will begin with Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m. and followed by Good Friday, April 15 also at 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 17, will be celebrated at 10 a.m.
For more information call the church at 508-699-2434.
