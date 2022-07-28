ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Baptist Church of Attleboro, 118 S. Main St., presents VIBE, Vacation Interactive Bible Experience, on Monday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Taste & See” an exploration of food and faith is the theme of the event. Registration is $20. For more information email pastor@fbcattleboro.org.
