CUMBERLAND – Patrons with overdue library items can have their fines forgiven and help out needy families in town at the same time, during Food for Fines at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
From Sunday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 11, the library will be accepting non-perishable food items in lieu of money for overdue items.
Bring in one food item per overdue item, and your fines will be waived.
All collected items will go to the town’s Happy Basket program.
