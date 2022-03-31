CUMBERLAND – There will be a free electronics recycling drive- thru and fundraising event at Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enter the parking lot using the Diamond Hill Road entrance.
Items accepted are: computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, routers, PDAs, cell phones, mouse and keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, cameras, network equipment, wires, stereos, speakers, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, and acid lead batteries such as auto/marine and back-ups.
A $10 disposal fee will be charged for wooden speakers, laser-jet printers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers and other coolant-containing devices.
The following items are not accepted: light bulbs, single-use batteries, carbon monoxide or smoke alarms, tapes/disks, glass, paint or other chemicals or broken TV tubes.
Anyone participating should remain in their vehicles and allow the volunteers and Indie Cycle staff members to remove the electronics.
For more information, visit www.indiecycle.com or email indiecycle@gmail.com.
This is a fundraiser event for the chapel, which will be collecting cash and check donations, which are greatly appreciated.
Four Corners Community Chapel can be reached at 401-333-6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.