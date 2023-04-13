CUMBERLAND – There will be a free electronics recycling drive thru and fundraising event at Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angel Road, on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter the parking lot using the Diamond Hill Road entrance.
Items accepted are: computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, routers, PDAs, cell phones, mouse and keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, CD/DVD players, radios, cameras, network equipment, wires, stereos, speakers, telephones, microwaves, small household appliances, and acid lead batteries such as auto/marine and back-ups.
A $10 disposal fee will be charged for: wooden speakers, laser-jet printers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and other coolant-containing devices.
The following items are not accepted: light bulbs, single-use batteries, carbon monoxide or smoke alarms, tapes/disks, glass, paint or other chemicals, or broken TV tubes.
All those dropping off electronics remain in their vehicles and allow the volunteers and Indie Cycle staff members to remove the electronics from their vehicles.
According to a news release, the collection company, Indie Cycle, LLC, has a zero landfill policy and does not re-market any hard drives or data storage devices. All electronic materials are transported to a local, R2 certified recycler for processing.
This is a fundraiser event for the Chapel and they will also collect cash and check donations.
