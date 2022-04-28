CUMBERLAND – After more than two years of COVID concerns, the Four Corners Community Chapel is finally celebrating with a Spring Fling bazaar this Saturday, April 30.
Church member Wade Richmond is the event organizer. He notes a lengthy list of fellowship and community outreach plans on both the front lawn and inside the church fellowship hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Richmond is calling the day “A nutshell that will bring together some of our long-time favorite Chapel events into one incredible, fun, exciting time together.”
Richmond suggests people be sure to visit the church lawn on the corner of Diamond Hill and Angell roads, then come inside for much more.
The church’s moderator, Nathan Green, is calling the day a “bonanza.”
Says Green, “It was a great fundraising idea by Wade and it has done so much more already. Planning an event like this for our community and town has given us some much-needed camaraderie after a long two years of limited – or nonexistent – events. To come back with the biggest spring party this church has seen in years is amazing.
“I’m so happy we could do this for us, and for the town of Cumberland,” said Green.
“I’m looking forward to the fundraising piece of this for our church, but more importantly, our togetherness as a community on Saturday will be the best part.”
One of the busiest tables offers a large range of silent auction goods. Church member Anne Bouchard has been collecting various donations from around Cumberland.
Says Bouchard, “I’m very excited about some of the amazing items we will have at the silent auction.” She has found exciting offers including a four-day fall foliage getaway in New Hampshire; a gourmet dinner for six by the ocean; an hour private sightseeing flight; tickets to see Jeff Dunham at Mohegan Sun; gift cards, gift baskets, and many more items.
Bouchard noted that the bidding will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. Bids will be revealed by 2 p.m.
Bouchard said that a “bid watch” will be available for bidders who cannot be there at 1:30. However, she said that “a great way to be the highest bidder on an item is to be there at the end of the auction.”
Other tables will offer May Day baskets filled with fudge and other sweets, and a variety of hand-crafted items made by church members.
In addition, find many more goods this Saturday.
• Kitchen menu including breakfast, brunch and lunch
• Baked goods
• Crafts and goods tables
• A vendor table including candles, jewelry and crystals
• Live plants, pots and flowers
• And all-day live music
