CUMBERLAND – Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use.
This shed is designed to give community members a uniquely clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate their used clothing to.
According to a news release, St. Pauly Textile Inc. partners work with a network of businesses and various organizations to distribute donated items both here in the U.S. and worldwide, where they are ultimately re-worn by people who need them. Four Corners Community Chapel receives funding for donated clothing and has the option to use donations to serve community needs.
With over 1,100 clothing drop-off sheds in place, St. Pauly Textile Inc. collects over 90,000 pounds of clothing every day and estimates that this clothing ends up in 44 different countries (including the U.S.) yearly.
Accepted items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases and stuffed animals.
