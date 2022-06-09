CUMBERLAND – Artists Fran Guevremont and Mary Lou Conca will display their photography in the Cumberland Public Library’s Hayden Art Gallery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, during the month of June.
The artwork in the exhibit will represent a variety of styles, including paintings, photography and three-dimensional pieces. The exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
Guevremont has been experimenting with her camera since her early teens. Conca uses past experiences and emotions in her work. She uses her creativity in her work as a nurse and in her photography.
For more information about the exhibit or showing event, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128 or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org. Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit should also contact Coutu.
