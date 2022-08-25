CUMBERLAND – The historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm, 142 Abbott Run Valley Road, is holding its 9th annual plant sale fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, an event that will cap off a successful summer and harvest season.
Julie Guerin, secretary for Franklin Farm, coordinates the event each year, with regular volunteers contributing cuttings from their own gardens. As of now there will be some 400 plants available, including a large assortment of perennial flowers, shrubs, ground covers, houseplants and herbs. As for flowers, there are hostas, daylilies and irises.
Board member Karin Robison, an experienced horticulturist, is pursuing a certificate in native plants, so this year she is identifying plants native to Rhode Island and New England. These plants provide nectar for pollinators such as hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, moths and bats, as well as providing shelter for animals. The native nuts, seeds, and fruits produced by these plants offer essential foods for many forms of wildlife.
The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit The Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association and its community garden.
An allotment garden at Franklin Farm allows people to use a 3-foot-by-20-foot plot to raise their own vegetables. Forty of these have been in use this summer.
“It was another way to attract people to the farm,” Guerin said.
Spearheading a campaign to have activities for volunteer gardeners this summer was Maryellen Molloy. Guerin said they ended up having people come in to hold workshops, including Canning 101: Basics of canning your harvest. The workshop was put on by Rose Faucher and Paula MacMillin. Guerin also held an herb workshop this month.
The idea of these workshops is to keep volunteers coming in and keep people in the community engaged, Guerin said.
The board has been working to keep the farm up and running while also trying to keep the historical aspect intact, a nod to the old and the new. Since they are constantly working on multiple efforts at the same time, Guerin said their treasurer, Carrie Almon, led the board in several sessions to come up with a mission statement for the farm.
The mission statement reads: “To restore, preserve and protect the 18th- and 19th-centuries-old Metcalf-Franklin Homestead and its agricultural heritage through charitable, educational and community engagement-related activities.”
Guerin said having a mission statement and plan helped them all to understand where they are going and how they are getting there.
The farm is run and operated by volunteers, fundraisers and grant money. Board President Pam Thurlow has been working with the town of Cumberland’s grant writer, Lisa Andoscia, on the latest grant awarded to Franklin Farm – $75,000 – that was also matched by the town. That means they now have $150,000 to spend in restoring some of the interior of the farmhouse, Guerin said. They have teamed up with an architect and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission on the effort.
With previous grants, they were able to restore the exterior of the farmhouse, but have yet to complete the inside. Guerin said eventually the first floor will be a museum and meeting area, with a caretaker housed on the second floor.
As for the main operation of the farm – growing fresh, natural vegetables for those experiencing food insecurities in Rhode Island – intense heat and lack of rain this summer failed to ruin the harvest.
“We’re actually ahead of last year,” Guerin said. “The harvest weight to date this summer at the farm is just under 30,000 pounds. This brings our total harvest weights since 2007 to 470,000 pounds.”
Every row of vegetables is irrigated, so they are regularly watered and do not depend on rain.
“The hot weather has been awesome, especially for growing tomatoes,” Guerin said.
Each week, on Monday and Thursday evenings, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., volunteers can come and pick and box the vegetables while also helping to tend and weed.
“Our volunteers have been so great,” Guerin said. “I was amazed on the hottest days how many volunteers we had. We made sure to bring out Popsicles and lemonade.”
Franklin Farm also offers plenty of educational opportunities for children, usually elementary students. They have field trips, a storytime on the farm, a Pond Science program, a Farm Science program and the Backyard Farmer. The farm is also open to hikers.
“We couldn’t do all this without all of our volunteers,” Guerin said.
After Saturday’s plant sale, the next big event is the annual Harvest Festival and Tractor Show, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
