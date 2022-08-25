Franklin Farm
Buy Now

Holly Speranza, 11, was among the volunteers gathering summer squash and zucchini at the first official harvest of the season at Franklin Farm in July. The farm will host its plant sale this Saturday.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

CUMBERLAND – The historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm, 142 Abbott Run Valley Road, is holding its 9th annual plant sale fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, an event that will cap off a successful summer and harvest season.

Julie Guerin, secretary for Franklin Farm, coordinates the event each year, with regular volunteers contributing cuttings from their own gardens. As of now there will be some 400 plants available, including a large assortment of perennial flowers, shrubs, ground covers, houseplants and herbs. As for flowers, there are hostas, daylilies and irises.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.