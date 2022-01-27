CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Dr., will resume free senior yoga classes starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
All participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster vaccinations, and must wear masks as well as practice all Rhode Island state COVID protocols.
Laurel Marsh is the yoga instructor and has been for the last four years.
Due to COVID social distance requirements, class size is very limited.
To register, email AMCH Trustee Chuck Tramontana at cstramontana@hotmail.com.
