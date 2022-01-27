CUMBERLAND – Spaces are open for a free Senior Yoga Class being held at the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road.
The class will be held on Tuesdays, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 1. All participants must be fully vaccinated, including a booster, wear masks, and practice all state COVID-10 protocols.
To register, contact Chuck Tramontana at cstramontana@hotmail.com or call 401-301-7892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.