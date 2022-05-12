CUMBERLAND – The Friends of the Cumberland Library is holding its first Bake Sale in three years on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the foyer of the library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Homemade cookies, cakes and pastries will be sold to benefit the library.
The Blackstone Valley Garden Club will be holding its plant sale the same day.
For more information, or if you would like to contribute a baked good, email BookstoreCPL@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook @CumberlandLibraryBookstore.
