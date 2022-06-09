CUMBERLAND – Join the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Rhode Island for Funeral Planning 101 at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m.
According to their website, the mission of the Funeral Consumers Alliance of RI is to protect the right to choose meaningful end-of-life options. They educate consumers, provide state-wide price information and supply resources and encouragement for preplanning.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.