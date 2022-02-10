CUMBERLAND – Artist Giles D. Cloutier, of Warwick, will be exhibiting a selection of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings during February at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. As part of the exhibit, the library will be hosting an art showing on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
Cloutier has been drawing since early childhood and started painting in the early 1980s.
“I started watching William Alexander on public television. William Alexander taught Bob Ross. I was going through a tough time, and I found myself really enjoying the ability to express myself through painting.”
For subjects, he has worked with landscapes, still lifes, cityscapes, seascapes and pet portraits.
Cloutier is a member of the Wickford Art Association and has exhibited at the Warwick Center for the Arts, the Wickford Arts Festival, and the Cranston, Warwick and Woonsocket Harris Public libraries.
For more information about the exhibit or showing event, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
