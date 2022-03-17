CUMBERLAND – Registration is now open for the Cumberland Public Library’s Grab and Go Adult Craft Kits, with kits being available on Monday, March 28.
This month, participants are making a rope hanging planter using recycled tin cans. Main materials are provided in the kit.
Supplies are limited. Registration is required for crafts, and this program is for ages 18 and up. Participants will have seven days to pick kits up from the time their reservation is confirmed at the library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. If not picked up, craft bags will be moved to the next person on the waitlist.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.