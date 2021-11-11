CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is offering take-home, grab-and-go adult craft kits, available Monday, Nov. 15.
The kit this month is Leaf Stamped Cloth Napkins.
All of the supplies you need will be in the kit to decorate white cloth napkins with a fall leaf design.
This program is for ages 18 and up.
Supplies are limited. Registration is required for crafts. Participants will have three days to pick them up from the time their reservation is confirmed. If not picked up, craft bags will be moved to the next person on the waiting list.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
