CUMBERLAND – In honor of Earth Day, the Cumberland Public Library will be making reusable beeswax wraps with the adult ‘Grab & Go’ kit this month, with kits available for pickup on April 25.
Supplies are limited. Registration is required. Participants will have seven days to pick them up after the 25th. If not picked up, craft bags will be moved to the next person on the waitlist.
Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
