CUMBERLAND – The Adult Grab & Go Kit of the month is a Watermelon Gnome at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, with registration already open for the kit.
Main materials are provided in this kit and they will be available for pickup on Monday, Aug. 29. This program is for people ages 18 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.