NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Grace Church, 104 N. Washington St. is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich to-go luncheon on Friday, July 22, with pickup time between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each luncheon includes chips and dessert. Lobster is $18 and chicken salad is $13.
Place order as soon as possible, as orders must be in by Wednesday, July 20.Order online at: https://www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon or contact Grace Church at 508-369-2464.
Use the driveway between the church and Richards Library to pay for and pickup meals. Pay in cash at pickup. Exact amount in cash is greatly appreciated.
