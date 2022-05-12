NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Grace Church, 104 North Washington St., is offering a spaghetti, sausage and meatball dinner on Saturday, May 21.
The meal includes pasta, sauce, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread and dessert. Pickup time is between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Use the driveway between the church and Richards Memorial Library to pay for and pickup your meals.
Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Dinner reservations must be made by noon on Friday, May 20. Reservations may be made online at https://www.gracechurchna.org/church-supper-2022 or call 508-695-5471.
Pay in cash that night. Exact amount in cash is greatly appreciated.
