NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Grace Church in North Attleboro is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon on Friday, Aug. 26. Each luncheon includes chips and dessert. Lobster is $18 and chicken salad is $13.
Orders must be in by Thursday, Aug. 25. Order online at: www.gracechurchna.org/lobster-luncheon or call Grace Church at 508-369-2464. Pickup time is between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.