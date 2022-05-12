CUMBERLAND – Children of all ages are invited to the Great Gnome Hunt and Story time, held at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, with local business partner Pea Poddery on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
This free event starts a story time followed by a ceramic gnome hunt, where little ones will search for their own gnome pottery piece. Later, families can bring their gnome to Pea Poddery, at their convenience, to paint, complimentary courtesy of the store.
There is no rain date, if inclement weather, story time will take place in the children’s room, with the gnome hunt still held outdoors. No registration required.
