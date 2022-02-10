LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed new staff member Patrick Griffin as its community outreach and business development manager.
In this role he will be responsible for the planning and implementation of outreach strategies, with a goal of connecting people in the broader community by cultivating relationships with businesses, individuals, and other relevant organizations.
“I am thrilled to have Patrick join the Northern Rhode Island Chamber team. Patrick is a true collaborator with a great understanding of the needs of our small businesses. He possesses boundless energy and enthusiasm. Patrick will be a real asset to the Chamber and business community” said Liz Catucci, chamber president/CEO.
“The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce is a proven leader in Rhode Island’s business economy, and I am so excited to be joining this impactful team at a critical time for businesses across our state. As we work together to rebuild after this pandemic, I look forward to being an engaged, helpful, and collaborative partner with our membership and community” said Griffin.
Griffin studied history and political science at the University of Rhode Island. He previously served as outreach coordinator at the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer.
