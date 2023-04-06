CUMBERLAND – The Holy Dormition Orthodox Church, 71 Manville Hill Road, announced its divine services for Holy Week through Bight Week.
The Resurrection of Lazarus service will be Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m., Matins while the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom will be Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
The Entry of Our Lord into Jerusalem / Palm Sunday is also Saturday, April 8 with the Festal Vigil at 6 p.m.
The Blessing of Palms and Willows is on Sunday, April 9 with the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at 9 a.m.
Great and Holy Monday / The Barren Fig Tree are Sunday, April 9, Bridegroom Matins at 7 p.m. and Monday, April 10, the Liturgy of Presanctified Gifts at 9 a.m.
Great and Holy Tuesday / The Wise and Foolish Virgins, on Monday, April 10, Bridegroom Matins at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, April 11, the Liturgy of Presanctified Gifts at 9 a.m.
Great and Holy Wednesday / The Sinful Woman, Tuesday, April 11, Bridegroom Matins at 7 p.m.
Anointing in Memory of the Sinful Woman is Wednesday, April 12, with Liturgy of Presanctified Gifts at 9 a.m.
Great and Holy Thursday /The Mystical Supper is Wednesday, April 12, Matins, 7 p.m.
On Thursday, April 13 is Great Vespers and at 9 a.m.
Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great, Great and Holy Friday / The Saving Passion, Death, and Burial of Our Lord, God and Savior, Jesus Christ also Thursday, April 13, with Matins and Reading at 6 p.m.
Gospel Passion Narratives are on Friday, April 14, Royal Hours at 9 a.m., Great Vespers at 2:30 p.m. Deposition of the Holy Shroud Great and Holy Saturday / The Blessed Sabbath, Matins 7 p.m.
The Procession of the Holy Shroud on Saturday, April 15, Great Vespers at 9 a.m. Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great. The Radiant Resurrection of Our Lord, God, and Savior, Jesus Christ; Nocturns, Cross Procession, Matins, at 11:30 p.m. including Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Artos Blessing, Paschal Greetings, Blessing of Paschal Food, and Agape Breakfast.
The First Day of Holy Pascha is Sunday, April 16, Paschal Vespers & Cross Procession at 12 p.m., and Children's Egg Hunt.
Bright Monday is Monday, April 17, Paschal Hours, Divine Liturgy 10 a.m. & Cross Procession, a Festal Luncheon Follows.
Bright Tuesday, April 18, Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20, Paschal Vespers at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.