CUMBERLAND – St. John Vianney Church Youth Ministry in Cumberland, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, is hosting a rally to bring hope and encouragement to the local community, a Hope Revival, on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., rain or snow.
Teens will be in front of the church on Diamond Hill Road with uplifting signs, balloons and cheer. Youths will also be collecting cans of hearty soups for the Northern RI Food Pantry.
There will be a contactless drop-off for the local community. Pull into the church parking lot at that time and one of the volunteers will accept your donations from your trunk, or you can put them in the boxes that will be laid out in the entrance/exit ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.