CUMBERLAND – The House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by state Rep. Mia Ackerman of Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln, that would help to curb the state’s housing crisis by making it easier to construct accessory dwelling units.
The bill would amend the definition of an ADU to provide a consistent, statewide framework and efficient process for the approval and permitted use of these units. The act would also permit ADUs to be counted towards low and moderate-income housing requirements, if certain income and other limitations are met. The legislation would also remove the requirement that the occupant of an ADU must be a family member.
ADUs are independent units attached to an existing home or located on the same lot as a stand-alone house. These units have separate kitchens, bathrooms, and entrances, and are seen as a creative solution for increasing the housing supply in Rhode Island, states a news release.
The measure now moves to the Senate.
