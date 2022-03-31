CUMBERLAND – The House of Representatives passed a bill introduced by Rep. Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) allowing those who suffer from certain medical conditions to use restrooms that are reserved for employees only.
The legislation (2022-H 7392) would require retail establishments with three or more employees on the premises without public restroom facilities to allow customers suffering from eligible medical conditions access to their employee restrooms upon presentation of documentation issued by a licensed physician.
“It’s a shame that we sometimes have to legislate compassion,” Ackerman, who is deputy majority whip in the House, said in a news release. “I understand that not every business has public restrooms for various reasons. But refusing access to someone with a medical condition simply because of store policy is just inhumane.”
Eligible medical conditions would include Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, any other inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, pregnancy, cancer or any other medical condition that requires immediate access to a restroom facility.
During committee hearings, the release notes, the legislation was given strong support by the medical community, including gastroenterologist Alyn Adrain, a past president of the American College of Gastroenterology.
The measure, which has passed the House annually since 2019, now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Tiara Mack (D-Dist. 6, Providence) has introduced a companion bill (2022-S 2719).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.