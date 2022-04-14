CUMBERLAND – The House of Representatives passed legislation introduced by Rep. Mia Ackerman, D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln, that would enable the town of Cumberland to sell abandoned roads to abutting property owners.
The legislation (2022-H 7952) would allow the town of Cumberland, upon request for abandonment of a highway or a drift way from an abutting property owner, to sell the highway or drift way to the abutting owner at fair market value.
Under state law, road abandonment takes place when a city or town council determines that a road or planned road ceases to be useful to the public. Once a road is established as a public thoroughfare, its public status continues until the road is discontinued or abandoned.
The measure now moves to the Senate, where similar legislation (2022-S 2654) has been introduced by Sen. Ryan W. Pearson, D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln.
