CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for an immersive four-week Italian Culture Series starting on Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. and meeting every Thursday through Aug. 4.
Dive into Italian food, music, traditions and holidays. Each session, participants will practice conversational phrases in theme with the lesson of the week.
There will be food, music and a chance to gather with others who share the same interests. Come to one session or come to all four.
For more information visit, www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
