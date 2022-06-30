July 1

Kaitlyn E. Roberts, Happy Birthday, Auntie Katie! Love, Chloe

July 8

Michael Bogdan, Happy Birthday to my friend Mike! From Andy

Happy Birthday, George Hadley! From Jordan, Sam and Judy

July 14

Happy Birthday, Kerri Deacon! Enjoy your day! Love, Linda and Dave

July 16

John B. Kissik, Happy Birthday to a great son, brother and brother-in-law! Love, Mom, Dad, Karen, Laurie, Rick and Arthur

John B. Kissik, Happy Birthday, FUNcle! Love ya, H, G, J and E

July 16

Happy Birthday, Christy Terrizzi! Love you! From Mom and Dad

July 18

Happy 23rd Birthday, Dante Terrizzi! Love, Grampa and Grandma

Happy 21st Birthday, Demitri Terrizzi! Love, Grampa and Grandma

July 28

Happy Birthday, Laura Colantonio! From your friends at The Valley Breeze

Mary Wiggins, Happy Birthday from your friends at The Valley Breeze!

July 31

Happy Birthday, Jess Blackledge! From your friends at The Valley Breeze

