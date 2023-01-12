CUMBERLAND — Anastasia Kaufman, with REMAX in Cumberland, has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties, according to a news release.
Kaufman is a certified luxury home marketing specialist, part of an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market, states the release.
“Agents who have earned the GUILD recognition are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of the institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”
“I am looking forward to helping the luxury tier market and providing high quality customer service and marketing skills” said Kaufman.
Kaufman has been in real estate since 2009 and s has a Master of Arts in adult training and development and has received the following recognition: Graduate Realtor Institute, Pricing Strategy Advisor, International Association of Home Staging Professionals, Advanced Buyer Representative, Seller Representative Specialist, Certified Distressed Property Expert, Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource.
