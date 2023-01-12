CUMBERLAND — Anastasia Kaufman, with REMAX in Cumberland, has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties, according to a news release.

Kaufman is a certified luxury home marketing specialist, part of an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market, states the release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.